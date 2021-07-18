Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of LYV opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

