Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 2,901 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

