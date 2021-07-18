Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,124 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after buying an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $23.50 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

