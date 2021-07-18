Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 367 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

