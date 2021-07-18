Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

