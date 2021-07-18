Northern Trust Corp Buys 59,317 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.32% of MediaAlpha worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 109,519 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $32.44 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,214 shares of company stock valued at $22,398,063.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

