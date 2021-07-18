Northern Trust Corp Purchases 78,429 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $17.63 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.