Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $58.14 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

