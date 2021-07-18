Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

