Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,856. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$35.31 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.