Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $255.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

