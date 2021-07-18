Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

