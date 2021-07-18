Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $80,202.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00805612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

