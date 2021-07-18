NULS Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and $22.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00101399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,686.58 or 0.99951809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.