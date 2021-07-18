Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 104,285 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 883,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $42,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -542.13 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.