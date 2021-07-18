Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.58 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Alaska Air Group worth $45,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

