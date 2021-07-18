Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.68 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $46,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

