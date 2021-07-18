Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the June 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQX opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

