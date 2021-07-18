NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells $347,169.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $347,169.00.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

