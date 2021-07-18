NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,470 shares of company stock worth $6,184,130 in the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

