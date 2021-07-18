Observer (OBSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $159,348.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $159,348.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00800507 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

