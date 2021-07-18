OceanaGold Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.