OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

