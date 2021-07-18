Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Daniel Purefoy Sells 3,520 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40.

OCGN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 19,061,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,503,092. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

