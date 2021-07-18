Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix accounts for about 1.3% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dumac Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

