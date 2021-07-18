Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on August 19th

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.24 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

