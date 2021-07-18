Old National Bancorp (ONB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONB opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

