Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

