OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OCFT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 542,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

