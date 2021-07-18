Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $562.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

