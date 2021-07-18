Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after buying an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

