OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

