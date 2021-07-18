Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 8,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,367,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at $54,581,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at $16,447,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.