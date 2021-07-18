Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,583. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $949.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

