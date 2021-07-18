Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC opened at $13.83 on Friday. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91.

About Osprey Bitcoin Trust

