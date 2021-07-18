Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock worth $6,031,548. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after buying an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. 381,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,709. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.