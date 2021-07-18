Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 472,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $250.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

