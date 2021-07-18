Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 472,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $250.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
