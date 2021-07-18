Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Broadstone Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSN stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

