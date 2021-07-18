Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $196,000 in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Separately, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSQD opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

