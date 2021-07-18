Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $387,000 Investment in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

KRNL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.