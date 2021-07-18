Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at $16,454,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

