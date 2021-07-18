Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $146,000 Position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXU opened at $9.71 on Friday. Novus Capital Co. II has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

