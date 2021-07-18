Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $685,000 Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $16,626,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,453,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,379,000. Finally, Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,890,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

