PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Billion

Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after buying an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. 1,865,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $103.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

