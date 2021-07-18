PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

