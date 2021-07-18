Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PXT stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.04. 426,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,577. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

