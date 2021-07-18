Park West Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305,477 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CAI International worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CAI International by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.65 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $962.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

