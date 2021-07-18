Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 10,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $211,400.00.

PKBK opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 285,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.