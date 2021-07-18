Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shot up 4.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.26. 3,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Specifically, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PASG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $664.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Passage Bio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

