Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.16. 28,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,934,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.